PML-N Leader Sajida Tarar Listens To People's Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PML-N leader Sajida Tarar listens to people's complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and mother of Federal information minister Sajida Farooq Tarar visited her constituency NA-127 (Township) on Thursday and listened to people's complaints.

"I have entered politics with the spirit of service and find inner peace in working for people of my constituency," she said. She said the trust, prayers, and love of people were the most valuable assets for any public representatives, and public suggestions hold great importance in shaping their policies.

The event was also attended by Rabia Afzal, Coordinator of Women's Wing NA-127, Hamza Malik and Coordinator of the Youth Wing NA-127.

