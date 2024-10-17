Open Menu

PML-N Leader, Senior Journalist Discuss Political Situation, Journalists’ Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:08 PM

PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issues

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior central leader and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Jaffar Iqbal held an inclusive meeting with senior journalist and anchorperson, Rana Imran Latif, and discussed the country's current political situation and the challenges faced by journalists

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior central leader and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Jaffar Iqbal held an inclusive meeting with senior journalist and anchorperson, Rana Imran Latif, and discussed the country's current political situation and the challenges faced by journalists.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal emphasized that Pakistan is a key player in the region and holds the distinction of being the largest military power in the Islamic world.

He said, "Pakistan's defense is invincible, and its future is bright.

The conspiracies of Pakistan's detractors will never succeed. Every citizen of Pakistan is filled with a spirit of sacrifice and is ready to defend the country at any cost."

Chaudhry Jaffar highlighted the crucial role of journalists in these challenging times, saying, "Journalists are the eyes and ears of society, and we appreciate their efforts through thick and thin."

He further remarked that the leadership of the PML-N has always been dedicated to public service, with a history of advancing the nation's progress and improving the quality of life for its people.

"Despite the current challenging circumstances, both the Federal and provincial governments are doing their utmost to provide relief to the people, utilizing all available resources for public welfare. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz deserve praise for their commitment to fulfilling the vision of party president Muhammad Nawaz Sharif," Chaudhry Jaffar added.

Rana Imran Latif, who was accompanied with President of Rahim Yar Khan District Press Club, Qaisar Ghafoor Chaudhry, noted that the biggest challenge facing the country today is political wrangling.

He stressed the need for politicians to come together to resolve their differences with mutual understanding. "This is not the time to fan the flames of discord, but rather to unite for the sake of national stability and development. Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources, and we must focus on self-reliance and making effective use of them," he said.

Rana Imran Latif also reiterated the importance of journalism as the fourth pillar of democracy, playing a vital role in highlighting societal issues and being the voice of the people.

He urged the government to address the problems faced by journalists and ensure their safety and protection.

President of the Rahim Yar Khan District Press Club, Qaisar Ghafoor Chaudhry, emphasized that those prioritizing political gains over national interests must reconsider their actions. "In these difficult times, all political and religious leaders should focus on advancing national interests. The people of this country are patriotic and loyal, and there is no room for doubt regarding their allegiance," he added.

Advocate Tauqeer Khan, Chaudhry Zahid Gujar, and others were also present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Rahim Yar Khan Progress Muslim All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive tal ..

France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover

3 minutes ago
 Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebo ..

Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebounds

5 minutes ago
 No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stri ..

No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stringent verification guards in p ..

3 minutes ago
 SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Pri ..

SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons

3 minutes ago
 6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab

6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultu ..

SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultural heritage: Sindh Minister f ..

3 minutes ago
LGH introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy facility

LGH introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy facility

3 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding dams funds case

SC issues written order regarding dams funds case

3 minutes ago
 PAKSAT MM1 becomes operational

PAKSAT MM1 becomes operational

3 minutes ago
 Three reports of Interior Committee presented in S ..

Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate

14 minutes ago
 DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusio ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference

14 minutes ago
 Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding S ..

Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan