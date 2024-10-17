PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior central leader and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Jaffar Iqbal held an inclusive meeting with senior journalist and anchorperson, Rana Imran Latif, and discussed the country's current political situation and the challenges faced by journalists

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior central leader and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Jaffar Iqbal held an inclusive meeting with senior journalist and anchorperson, Rana Imran Latif, and discussed the country's current political situation and the challenges faced by journalists.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal emphasized that Pakistan is a key player in the region and holds the distinction of being the largest military power in the Islamic world.

He said, "Pakistan's defense is invincible, and its future is bright.

The conspiracies of Pakistan's detractors will never succeed. Every citizen of Pakistan is filled with a spirit of sacrifice and is ready to defend the country at any cost."

Chaudhry Jaffar highlighted the crucial role of journalists in these challenging times, saying, "Journalists are the eyes and ears of society, and we appreciate their efforts through thick and thin."

He further remarked that the leadership of the PML-N has always been dedicated to public service, with a history of advancing the nation's progress and improving the quality of life for its people.

"Despite the current challenging circumstances, both the Federal and provincial governments are doing their utmost to provide relief to the people, utilizing all available resources for public welfare. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz deserve praise for their commitment to fulfilling the vision of party president Muhammad Nawaz Sharif," Chaudhry Jaffar added.

Rana Imran Latif, who was accompanied with President of Rahim Yar Khan District Press Club, Qaisar Ghafoor Chaudhry, noted that the biggest challenge facing the country today is political wrangling.

He stressed the need for politicians to come together to resolve their differences with mutual understanding. "This is not the time to fan the flames of discord, but rather to unite for the sake of national stability and development. Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources, and we must focus on self-reliance and making effective use of them," he said.

Rana Imran Latif also reiterated the importance of journalism as the fourth pillar of democracy, playing a vital role in highlighting societal issues and being the voice of the people.

He urged the government to address the problems faced by journalists and ensure their safety and protection.

President of the Rahim Yar Khan District Press Club, Qaisar Ghafoor Chaudhry, emphasized that those prioritizing political gains over national interests must reconsider their actions. "In these difficult times, all political and religious leaders should focus on advancing national interests. The people of this country are patriotic and loyal, and there is no room for doubt regarding their allegiance," he added.

Advocate Tauqeer Khan, Chaudhry Zahid Gujar, and others were also present at the meeting.