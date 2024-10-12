Open Menu

PML-N Leader Slams PTI Agenda As 'Harmful To Pakistan's Interests'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PML-N leader slams PTI agenda as 'Harmful to Pakistan's Interests'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Saturday strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) agenda, labeling it as harmful to Pakistan's interests and the nation.

He shared his serious concerns with ptv news and sounded the alarm on PTI's policies, calling them detrimental to Pakistan's interests, especially with the SCO conference underway in Islamabad.

He said the SCO summit, a significant event for regional cooperation and security has already drawn attention due to PTI's planned protest at D-Chowk on October 15, coinciding with the conference.

This move has sparked worries about disrupting the event and undermining Pakistan's hosting efforts, he mentioned.

Zulfiqar Bhatti reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, stating, "We will not tolerate any compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity."

He assured that robust measures are in place to prevent unauthorized protests and maintain law and order.

We are fully prepared to ensure the summit's success and protect our national interests," Bhatti emphasized and underscored the government's resolve to prevent any disruptions or unrest.

Responding a query, he said constitutional courts are the need of the hour in Pakistan where PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have already been working towards introducing reforms, but Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman has expressed some reservations. Despite these reservations, Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman is personally in favor of reforms.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must demonstrate maturity and engage in dialogue with other parties to work towards the betterment of the country, he added.

He called unity and cooperation among all political parties which is crucial, especially considering the significant events unfolding in Pakistan, such as the recent SCO conference in Islamabad.

