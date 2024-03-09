Open Menu

PML-N Leader Sobia Shahid Resigns From NA Seats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Sobia Shahid says she belongs to KPK and will prefer to be there in her province to serve the people of her constituency.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Sobia Shahid, a prominent member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has officially tendered her resignation from her reserved seat in the National Assembly.

Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sobia Shahid expressed her decision during a media interaction, emphasizing her commitment to her province.

“I belong to KPK and will prefer to be there,” said Sobia Shahid, biding farewell to her National Assembly seat. She said she would remain in her province and would serve the people of her constituency.

Addressing the upcoming presidential elections, Shahid confidently predicted Asif Ali Zardari as Pakistan's next President. She clarified that even if Zardari secures fewer votes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it would not affect his candidacy.

During the assembly proceedings, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur extended apologies for any recent developments.

