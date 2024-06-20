PML-N Leader Stresses Collective Wisdom To Steer Pakistan Out Of Prevailing Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Ch Jaffar Iqbal Thursday urged political parties in the Parliament to join hands for a common goal of bringing political and economic stability in the country and warned that nobody will be allowed to harm national interest at any costs.
Talking to ptv news he said that there is need for certain legislation and reforms in state institutions to strengthen rule of law in the country, adding, our Primary objective should be to attract foreign direct investment.
He further elaborated that Pakistan has capacity to absorb all the foreign investments in different sectors to boost the economy and gradually the country will emerge as an economic power in the world.
The country is in dire need of political and economic stability, he said, adding, all the political parties must have to develop a mutual consensus on national interests.
The main focus of the incumbent government is only to revive the economy and bring it back on the right track.
