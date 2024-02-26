PML-N Leader Stresses For National Unity To Achieve Development Goals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barrister Zafarullah Khan on Monday stressed the need to rise above zero-sum politics for the betterment of the nation and achieve development goals
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barrister Zafarullah Khan on Monday stressed the need to rise above zero-sum politics for the betterment of the nation and achieve development goals.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said those working for political mileage and personal gains, that mindset could not serve the country's interests.
He said, it is the duty of the government and opposition to play crucial role in improving governance, and other challenges being faced the people.
Congratulating Maryam Nawaz on her appointment as the first Chief Minister of Punjab, Barrister Khan hoped that country will make progress on fast track in every sector.
He urged the politicians to focus on initiatives benefiting the general public. He said that focus should also be given to
quality education and healthcare system.
He commended the inaugural speech of Maryam Nawaz, in which, she emphasized on addressing public issues.
Recent Stories
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha
Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits
US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal
EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students
Stocks markets diverge after rally
EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD3 minutes ago
-
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha4 minutes ago
-
Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits4 minutes ago
-
Two wanted members of snatcher gang held; cash, valuables, weapons recovered9 minutes ago
-
Son shot father over refusal to give money7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs meeting on peace & order in Punjab7 minutes ago
-
CM announces immediate measures to tackle inflation7 minutes ago
-
CM makes unscheduled first-day visit to Shalimar police station3 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz receives first guard of honour, assumes office3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Capital Police establishes Central Complaint Cell3 minutes ago
-
2nd Int’l Conference on environmental degradation kicked off at SU1 hour ago
-
Man injured over tree cutting dispute1 hour ago