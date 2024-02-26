PML-N leader stresses for national unity to achieve development goals

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barrister Zafarullah Khan on Monday stressed the need to rise above zero-sum politics for the betterment of the nation and achieve development goals

Speaking to a private news channel, he said those working for political mileage and personal gains, that mindset could not serve the country's interests.

He said, it is the duty of the government and opposition to play crucial role in improving governance, and other challenges being faced the people.

Congratulating Maryam Nawaz on her appointment as the first Chief Minister of Punjab, Barrister Khan hoped that country will make progress on fast track in every sector.

He urged the politicians to focus on initiatives benefiting the general public. He said that focus should also be given to

quality education and healthcare system.

He commended the inaugural speech of Maryam Nawaz, in which, she emphasized on addressing public issues.