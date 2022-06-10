UrduPoint.com

PML-N Leader Terms Budget As Focused On Improving Life Of Underprivileged Segments

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 08:10 PM

PML-N leader terms budget as focused on improving life of underprivileged segments

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Samiullah Khan Burki on Friday termed the federal budget as balanced and focused on improving life standard of the underprivileged segments of the society despite financial constraints

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that coalition government led by PML-N was taking steps to give maximum relief to the poor people and bring economic prosperity in the country.

He said that government has allocated a huge amount of Rs. 40 billion for the completion of different development schemes in social sector.

