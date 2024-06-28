PML-N leader terms political stability vital for achieving economic strength

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader, Syeda Nosheen Iftikha Friday stressed the need of political stability to achieve economic strength and urged the opposition to work collectively with the government for strengthening the country by setting aside personal agendas.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said that political stability and social harmony were two essential elements which would only ensure progress of the country, adding, if there was a conflict in society then no policy could yield positive results.

The PML-N leader said the credit of bringing the economy of the country on the right track went to PML-N leadership, adding, It was hoped that situation would further improve in the coming months and inflation would be reduced.

She also lauded that the government had presented a highly balanced budget with its limited resources to strengthen economy and open new doors of development.

The PML-N led government was sincere in resolving the problems and grievances of the people, she said, adding the government was providing social protection to vulnerable segments of society through a number of welfare programmes.