ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) PML-N Senior leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Sunday made a fervent appeal to all political parties, including PTI, to accept Nawaz Sharif's offer of reconciliation, emphasizing that the time has come to put aside differences and work together for the nation's prosperity.

Talking to ptv news, PML-N leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan emphasized the urgent need for political unity to address the country's pressing issues, particularly inflation, which is crippling the economy. He lamented that despite the dire situation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan remains inflexible, refusing to compromise and work towards a unified solution.

Wali criticized Imran Khan's unyielding stance, stating that it is detrimental to the country's progress.

He urged all political parties to put aside their differences and work together to find solutions to the nation's problems.

The PML-N leader reiterated that unity is crucial to overcome the challenges facing Pakistan and ensure a brighter future for its citizens.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan stressed that the soaring inflation rates demand immediate collective action. He argued that political unity is essential to implement effective policies and strategies to mitigate the effects of inflation on the common people.

By working together, political parties can find solutions to reduce the burden of inflation and restore economic stability, he added.

The PML-N leader urged Imran Khan to reconsider his approach and work towards a unified goal of addressing the country's crises.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan also proudly highlighted PML-N's achievements, asserting that the party has consistently worked towards the country's betterment. He emphasized that PML-N's efforts have successfully steered Pakistan out of default, paving the way for economic stability and growth.

The PML-N leader expressed optimism that the upcoming budget will bring significant relief to the common person.

He assured that the budget will be designed to alleviate the burden of inflation and economic hardships on the general public.

Khan emphasized that PML-N is committed to implementing policies that benefit the masses, rather than just a select

few. Khan reiterated that PML-N's Primary focus is on reviving the economy and ensuring sustainable growth.

He stated that the party is working tirelessly to create an environment conducive to economic development, which will ultimately benefit the common person. By prioritizing economic revival, PML-N leadership aims to improve the standard of living for all Pakistanis, he concluded.