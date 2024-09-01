PML-N Leader Urges Opposition To Put Differences Aside For Nation's Sake
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) PML-N Senior leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Sunday made a fervent appeal to all political parties, including PTI, to accept Nawaz Sharif's offer of reconciliation, emphasizing that the time has come to put aside differences and work together for the nation's prosperity.
Talking to ptv news, PML-N leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan emphasized the urgent need for political unity to address the country's pressing issues, particularly inflation, which is crippling the economy. He lamented that despite the dire situation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan remains inflexible, refusing to compromise and work towards a unified solution.
Wali criticized Imran Khan's unyielding stance, stating that it is detrimental to the country's progress.
He urged all political parties to put aside their differences and work together to find solutions to the nation's problems.
The PML-N leader reiterated that unity is crucial to overcome the challenges facing Pakistan and ensure a brighter future for its citizens.
Ikhtiar Wali Khan stressed that the soaring inflation rates demand immediate collective action. He argued that political unity is essential to implement effective policies and strategies to mitigate the effects of inflation on the common people.
By working together, political parties can find solutions to reduce the burden of inflation and restore economic stability, he added.
The PML-N leader urged Imran Khan to reconsider his approach and work towards a unified goal of addressing the country's crises.
Ikhtiar Wali Khan also proudly highlighted PML-N's achievements, asserting that the party has consistently worked towards the country's betterment. He emphasized that PML-N's efforts have successfully steered Pakistan out of default, paving the way for economic stability and growth.
The PML-N leader expressed optimism that the upcoming budget will bring significant relief to the common person.
He assured that the budget will be designed to alleviate the burden of inflation and economic hardships on the general public.
Khan emphasized that PML-N is committed to implementing policies that benefit the masses, rather than just a select
few. Khan reiterated that PML-N's Primary focus is on reviving the economy and ensuring sustainable growth.
He stated that the party is working tirelessly to create an environment conducive to economic development, which will ultimately benefit the common person. By prioritizing economic revival, PML-N leadership aims to improve the standard of living for all Pakistanis, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EPD seizes 1270 kg shopping bags7 minutes ago
-
FAO to establish its regional office in Multan27 minutes ago
-
District Administration organize Naat Khawani competition47 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to late Kashmiri leader Ali Shah Geelani1 hour ago
-
Promoting agriculture development, food security through Intellectual Property Rights: A pathway to ..1 hour ago
-
QAU Alumni leads nationwide Tree Plantation drive through planting 10,000 plants1 hour ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Kashmiri people1 hour ago
-
Glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports fourth Monkeypox case2 hours ago
-
Expert warns of imminent crisis as female drug abuse cases reach boiling point2 hours ago
-
Police get released woman from ex-husband's custody2 hours ago
-
Indian troops martyr seven Kashmiris in August in IIOJK2 hours ago