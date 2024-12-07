(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Saturday urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to prioritize national interests over personal interests for the sake of Pakistan's young people.

Talking to ptv news channel, he stressed that the politics of hate, chaos and frustration must be set aside, as it is detrimental to the country's well-being.

He regretted the statements of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, saying that politics in Pakistan needs decency and respect and warned that the law will take its course if anyone attempts to assault the Federal capital.

"Since 2014, PTI has been perpetuating a destructive agenda of chaos and animosity, introducing a toxic brand of politics that exploits and endangers future generations," he lamented.

"PTI's chaotic agenda is a ticking time bomb, threatening to destroy Pakistan's social cohesion and stability," he added.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urged PTI to engage in dialogue with other political parties to find a way forward for the country.

He emphasized that table talks are the only viable solution to address the current political impasse.

Responding to a query about PTI's propaganda against the government, he said the federal capital's job market seems to be favouring individuals from other provinces equally, with over 80 Pashtuns appointed in the Islamabad Police and more than 100 working as teachers in Islamabad.

However, there is a significant catch citizens of Islamabad with a domicile certificate are still not eligible to apply for jobs in other provinces, he mentioned.

Recent events in Islamabad have shown that law enforcement is taking a firm stance against perpetrators, regardless of their background, he added.

He made it clear that anyone involved in the recent attacks would be arrested and brought to justice, with no favouritism towards Punjabis or Pashtuns, he added.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry emphasized that the youth should focus on their future and the country's progress, rather than getting distracted by protests and negative politics.