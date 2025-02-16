Open Menu

PML-N Leader Uzma Kardar Urges PTI To Adopt Constructive Opposition Role

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PML-N leader Uzma Kardar urges PTI to adopt constructive opposition role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Kardar on Sunday criticised Pakistan Tehrike-Insaf (PTI) for prioritising its own agenda over the nation's welfare, urging the party to adopt a constructive approach as a parliamentary opposition.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, Uzma Kardar strongly criticized PTI, calling it a "self-serving group" that should focus on resolving issues through dialogue in parliament, rather than pursuing its own interests.

Uzma Kardar further alleged that PTI has split into two factions and its leaders have become notorious for their

U-turns.

She claimed that the party has lost its credibility and now relies solely on its allied partners to further its

interests.

Kardar criticized PTI's leadership for its lack of vision and principles, saying that they prioritize short-term gains over long-term benefits for the country.

Responding to a query, Kardar criticized PTI's opposition alliance as deceitful and is rooted in the party's history of using and then discarding its allied parties.

Uzma Kardar expressed her party's respect for JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, acknowledging his significant role in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

She expressed optimism that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would make decisions that align with the country's best interests, rather than being swayed by PTI's opportunistic tactics.

To another question, Uzma Kardar also commended the current government for its efforts in stabilizing the economy, acknowledging the challenges posed by the previous government's mismanagement.

She credited the government's prudent policies and decisions for improving economic indicators and restoring investor confidence.

