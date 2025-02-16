PML-N Leader Uzma Kardar Urges PTI To Adopt Constructive Opposition Role
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Kardar on Sunday criticised Pakistan Tehrike-Insaf (PTI) for prioritising its own agenda over the nation's welfare, urging the party to adopt a constructive approach as a parliamentary opposition.
In an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, Uzma Kardar strongly criticized PTI, calling it a "self-serving group" that should focus on resolving issues through dialogue in parliament, rather than pursuing its own interests.
Uzma Kardar further alleged that PTI has split into two factions and its leaders have become notorious for their
U-turns.
She claimed that the party has lost its credibility and now relies solely on its allied partners to further its
interests.
Kardar criticized PTI's leadership for its lack of vision and principles, saying that they prioritize short-term gains over long-term benefits for the country.
Responding to a query, Kardar criticized PTI's opposition alliance as deceitful and is rooted in the party's history of using and then discarding its allied parties.
Uzma Kardar expressed her party's respect for JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, acknowledging his significant role in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).
She expressed optimism that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would make decisions that align with the country's best interests, rather than being swayed by PTI's opportunistic tactics.
To another question, Uzma Kardar also commended the current government for its efforts in stabilizing the economy, acknowledging the challenges posed by the previous government's mismanagement.
She credited the government's prudent policies and decisions for improving economic indicators and restoring investor confidence.
Recent Stories
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Anjuman-e-Tajiran participates in Eye camp6 minutes ago
-
Capital Police bust four car lifter gangs, hands over keys to owners6 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader Uzma Kardar urges PTI to adopt constructive opposition role6 minutes ago
-
30 kg of substandard spices, large quantity of prohibited Chinese salt destroyed6 minutes ago
-
Accused of thief gang arrested, recovered stolen goods36 minutes ago
-
Traders urge govt to allow 4-foot shed outside shops36 minutes ago
-
Toxic flames: The hidden dangers of open waste burning in twin cities36 minutes ago
-
WASA urges residents to use water carefully46 minutes ago
-
DC for taking strict action against hoarders, profiteers in Ramzan46 minutes ago
-
11kg of hashish recovered from possession of arrested drug dealer46 minutes ago
-
Accused of gambling on cockfighting arrested46 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for organizing Pakistan's largest student convention, expo46 minutes ago