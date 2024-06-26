PML-N leader welcomes operation Azm-e-Istehkam to eradicate terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) District President Swabi and prominent social personality, Haji Sheraz Akram Bacha, welcomed the Federal government's decision to launch Operation Azm-e-Istehkam aimed at eradicating terrorism and extremism in the country.

He expressed that the said operation will significantly impact not just Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but the entire nation.

In an interview with APP, Haji Sheraz Akram Bacha stated that the operation will be conducted nationwide, from Karachi to Khyber, based on intelligence information, ensuring that only those involved in terrorist activities are targeted.

He emphasised that terrorism and extremism have stunted the country's economic progress, deterring both local and foreign investment. The government's initiative aims to eliminate the remaining terrorists, thereby creating a conducive environment for investment and economic growth.

Reflecting on past policies, Haji Sheraz Akram Bacha criticised the PTI government's agreements with terrorists, which he claims allowed thousands of terrorists to return to their areas, facilitating further terrorist activities.

He praised the PML-N and its allied parties for their concrete steps towards eradicating terrorism and extremism since coming to power.

Addressing economic concerns, he attributed the significant increase in inflation to the incompetence and poor governance of the PTI government, which had made it difficult for common people to afford essential items.

He said that the PML-N and its allied parties have taken effective measures to reduce inflation, preventing the country from defaulting.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the coalition government is implementing revolutionary steps for economic stability and progress, he said.

Haji Sheraz Akram Bacha expressed optimism that these efforts will soon lead to a noticeable reduction in inflation and bring real change to the lives of the poor affected by rising costs.