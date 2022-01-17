PML-N leaders always ready to change loyalty: Vawda

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, are always ready to change their loyalties for personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, are always ready to change their loyalties for personal gains.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, there are some leaders including Miftah Ismail, Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and Khawaja Asif who have already exposed before the public, he stated.

Commenting on medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, he said a committee has been formed to probe medical reports of Ex Prime Minister, who is enjoying luxurious life in London. He said punishment would be awarded to those who found guilty in making fake documents for Nawaz Sharif.