PML-N Leaders Always Respected Judiciary: Khawaja Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PML-N leaders always respected judiciary: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had always respected the courts' verdicts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, had to face a "tough time due to courts judgments".

He said that former PM Nawaz Sharif had to bear "disqualification" but he (Nawaz) never insulted the courts.

To a question about the party's reservation over the formation of the larger bench, he said, the PML(N) leadership had just raised the objection over the inclusion of two judges but no one tried to pressurize the judiciary.

Commenting on Imran's politics, he said the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)had never been a political leader of Pakistan. He said Imran was "installed as a political leader in this country".

