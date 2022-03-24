PML-N leaders always try to keep people in 'mental slavery': Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders always tried to keep the people in 'mental slavery'.

The SAPM made these remarks after inaugurating a camp, established in Saidpur village for the public meeting of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), scheduled in the Federal Capital on March 27. Senator Fauzia Arshad and former chairman union council Saidpur Raja Sheraz Kiani were also present on the occasion.

Ali Nawaz Awan said both the PML-N leaders Hamza Shehbaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had accepted that transactions were made into the account of Maqsood peon (an employee of Ramzan Sugar Mill), but they had not provided the record of billions of rupees obtained through illegitimate sources.

It was the public money which they had laundered abroad, he added.

He said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had brought the country out of numerous challenges and put the economy on right track. A public leader always led the nation from the front in difficult times, he added.

Ali Nawaz said Saidpur was his second home as its inhabitants had always showed their affection towards him and fulfilled the commitment made with the PTI leadership.

He urged the locals to repose confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan by participating in the PTI's public meeting on March 27 at Parade Ground.