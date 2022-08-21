(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim urged the need for taking steps to highlight the awareness among the youth of the country for the protection of national identity and culture.

He said this while talking to a delegation of youth who called on him on Sunday PML-N leaders said that there is a need to enlighten our youth about the history of their ancestors and the goals of making Pakistan.

"Until the spirit of patriotism is revived among the youth of the country, Pakistan cannot progress," he said, adding there is an urged need for sensitizing the youth to follow the golden principles of Qaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

To achieve this goal, there is a need to organize historical and cultural seminars across the country so that the youth can know why the establishment of Pakistan was necessary and inter-provincial.

PML-N leaders suggested that the inter-provinces meetings should be increased so that the youth of each province can gain awareness of the culture and civilization of other provinces.

He said that the youth of Pakistan are actually the Shaheen of Allama Iqbal and they will play their role in the construction and development of the country by promoting his philosophy He called upon the youth to play their pivotal role in making Pakistan a modern developed country by rising above the tribal, linguistic and religious standings and attachments.