UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Leaders Can No More Hoodwink People: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:25 PM

PML-N leaders can no more hoodwink people: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders could no more mislead and hoodwink the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders could no more mislead and hoodwink the people.

"The nation very well know that the PML-N leaders do not like to stay in Pakistan whenever they are out of power. Instead of the civilians and common people, they are more loyal to their suitcases which they take along while going abroad," she said in a series of tweets.

She said resurfacing of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the media was to narrate her personal pain. On the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan was efficiently taking remedial measures to lessen the suffering inflicted upon the nation by the PML-N while in government, she added.

Addressing Maryam Nawaz, Dr Firdous asked as to why she kept her in chains while being (out of the jail) on bail. As to why she did not announce her freedom by breaking the chains, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Firdous Ashiq Awan Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

56 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

57 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Senate releases annual report on completion of par ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says He Has No Concerns About Being Exposed ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.