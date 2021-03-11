UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leaders Concede Defeat In Press Conference : Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders had conceded defeat in the press conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders had conceded defeat in the press conference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said during the press conference they tried to pose themselves as innocent.

The government, he said, wanted to hold the Senate elections through show of hands but the opposition had opposed it, and now they were stressing for open balloting in the election of Senate chairman.

Ali Haider Gillani's video was an example of dirty politics being done by the opposition, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the agents of PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party were approaching to the PTI's parliamentarians for buying their votes.

Solid evidence was available in that regard, which would be presented at the relevant forum at an appropriate time, he added.

