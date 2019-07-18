(@imziishan)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday strongly reacted to the arrest of senior vice president of the party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, by a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team

Talking to the media here, Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N leaders were being targeted in the name of accountability and NAB had failed to work independently.

He said the senior PML-N leaders were being victimised for serving people and resolving major issues of the county. The PML-N leadership, during its tenure, brought huge foreign investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), overcame terrorism and energy crisis, Ahsan Iqbal added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged that former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan, was taken into custody by NAB without showing proper arrest warrants.