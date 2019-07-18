UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Leaders Condemn Khaqan's Arrest By NAB

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:06 PM

PML-N leaders condemn Khaqan's arrest by NAB

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday strongly reacted to the arrest of senior vice president of the party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, by a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday strongly reacted to the arrest of senior vice president of the party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, by a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team.

Talking to the media here, Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N leaders were being targeted in the name of accountability and NAB had failed to work independently.

He said the senior PML-N leaders were being victimised for serving people and resolving major issues of the county. The PML-N leadership, during its tenure, brought huge foreign investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), overcame terrorism and energy crisis, Ahsan Iqbal added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged that former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan, was taken into custody by NAB without showing proper arrest warrants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Energy Crisis CPEC Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Commissioner calls for devising rain contingency p ..

58 seconds ago

JUI-F won't let anyone impose foreign agenda on co ..

1 minute ago

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in vario ..

1 minute ago

Toll in Japan suspected arson rises to 33: fire de ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Macron Discuss Syrian Conflict, Ukrainian C ..

7 minutes ago

Labour Peers to Consider No-Confidence Vote Agains ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.