PML-N Leaders Congratulate Army Chief On Promotion As Field Marshal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 11:13 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Labour Wing leaders on Friday congratulated Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Labour Wing leaders on Friday congratulated Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal.

PML-N Labour Wing Central President Ghulam Qadir Jatt Advocate, Senior Vice President Malik Faqir Jan, Joint Secretary Arshad Ali Khan and Secretary Information Mian Amjad, and Provincial Additional Secretary Information Khan Mumtaz Khan, in joint statement, said that India committed the worst act of terrorism by martyring innocent people with missile attacks into Pakistan’s soil.

The Army Chief, with his excellent war strategy, courage and bravery, gave a befitting reply to India, making Muslims around the world, especially overseas Pakistanis, proud, they added.

It would be written in history in golden words the way the entire nation stood with the Pakistani Army in the war of truth, the PML-N leaders said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, they said, had won the hearts of the Pakistani nation by promoting Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.

