PML-N Leaders Congratulate Army Chief On Promotion As Field Marshal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 11:13 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Labour Wing leaders on Friday congratulated Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Labour Wing leaders on Friday congratulated Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal.
PML-N Labour Wing Central President Ghulam Qadir Jatt Advocate, Senior Vice President Malik Faqir Jan, Joint Secretary Arshad Ali Khan and Secretary Information Mian Amjad, and Provincial Additional Secretary Information Khan Mumtaz Khan, in joint statement, said that India committed the worst act of terrorism by martyring innocent people with missile attacks into Pakistan’s soil.
The Army Chief, with his excellent war strategy, courage and bravery, gave a befitting reply to India, making Muslims around the world, especially overseas Pakistanis, proud, they added.
It would be written in history in golden words the way the entire nation stood with the Pakistani Army in the war of truth, the PML-N leaders said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, they said, had won the hearts of the Pakistani nation by promoting Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.
Recent Stories
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan
AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its support of Kashmiris' legitim ..
Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson
FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot
NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Punjab, Islamabad, KP
National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK
PIA explores cooperation with Romania
IHC instructs DG P&I to decide petitioner's plea in 30 days
UNRWA: Aid going into Gaza now needle in haystack
Governors discuss national security, political affairs
KP assembly convenes meeting of Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs
Flood emergency control room set up at Kotri Barrage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson2 minutes ago
-
National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK2 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs DG P&I to decide petitioner's plea in 30 days2 minutes ago
-
Governors discuss national security, political affairs1 minute ago
-
KP assembly convenes meeting of Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs1 minute ago
-
Flood emergency control room set up at Kotri Barrage2 minutes ago
-
LHC directs mandatory installation of water meters in next fiscal year2 minutes ago
-
PML-N leaders congratulate Army Chief on promotion as Field Marshal2 minutes ago
-
‘Independence Day’ of Azerbaijan represents declaration of sovereignty spirit of resilience: Amb ..9 minutes ago
-
Pre abricated building scandal rocks Ayub Medical Complex after MRI machine controversy9 minutes ago
-
SBP promotes digital payments in cattle markets9 minutes ago
-
PPP takes initiative for education, skills promotion of women in Malakand2 hours ago