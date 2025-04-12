Open Menu

PML-N Leaders Criticizes Akhtar Mengal’s Political Stance, Obstructing Constructive Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM

PML-N leaders criticizes Akhtar Mengal’s political stance, obstructing constructive dialogue

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Provincial Ministers and Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday criticized the Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal over his recent statements and political actions, asserting him of political opportunism, ingratitude and obstructing constructive dialogue for ending set-in organized at Lakpass area.

Addressing a press conference held at the chief minister’s secretariat PML-N Parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly, Saleem Khosa accused Mengal of being "ungrateful and duplicitous," saying his recent remarks reflect a sense of political ingratitude.

Saleem Khosa was accompanied by Ministers including Noor Muhammad Dummer, Raheela Durrani, Sardar Masood Luni, Barakat Ali Rind, Advisor to CM Naseem-ur-Rehman Mullakhail, Muhammad Khan Lehri and Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind, challenged the legitimacy of Mengal’s ongoing sit-in protest, criticizing him for using the Constitution to justify and called it a disruptive and painful move for local citizens.

“He has caused suffering to the people of the area through his sit-in,” Khosa said. Saleem further questioned Mengal's silence over the killings of laborers while he vocally condemns other issues. “Does Sardar Akhtar Mengal raise his voice against those who facilitate terrorism, but remain silent on the killing of innocent workers,” he asked.

Highlighting the BNP’s role in the formation and governance under former Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Khosa questioned the party’s contributions regarding the development of the province.

Khosa emphasized that the politics of hatred is outdated and warned that no government would bow to ultimatums. “The government will not entertain any demands made with stubbornness. Talks fail because of Mengal’s obstinance,” he said.

Meanwhile, PML-N parliamentarian Raheela Durrani also addressed the press, shared her experience from a recent delegation that attempted to mediate with Mengal. “We went as a delegation of women parliamentarians to urge Akhtar Mengal to end the sit-in for the sake of public relief,” she said. “But Sardar Mengal refused to end the protest until all his demands were met. Some of his demands are already pending in courts,” she added.

The PML-N leaders called for holding rational dialogue and cooperation, warning that political rigidity would only deepen the province's problems.

The PML-N leaders stressed for responsible politics, constructive dialogue, and an end to political theatrics in the province.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan