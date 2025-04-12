PML-N leaders criticizes Akhtar Mengal’s political stance, obstructing constructive dialogue

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Provincial Ministers and Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday criticized the Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal over his recent statements and political actions, asserting him of political opportunism, ingratitude and obstructing constructive dialogue for ending set-in organized at Lakpass area.

Addressing a press conference held at the chief minister’s secretariat PML-N Parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly, Saleem Khosa accused Mengal of being "ungrateful and duplicitous," saying his recent remarks reflect a sense of political ingratitude.

Saleem Khosa was accompanied by Ministers including Noor Muhammad Dummer, Raheela Durrani, Sardar Masood Luni, Barakat Ali Rind, Advisor to CM Naseem-ur-Rehman Mullakhail, Muhammad Khan Lehri and Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind, challenged the legitimacy of Mengal’s ongoing sit-in protest, criticizing him for using the Constitution to justify and called it a disruptive and painful move for local citizens.

“He has caused suffering to the people of the area through his sit-in,” Khosa said. Saleem further questioned Mengal's silence over the killings of laborers while he vocally condemns other issues. “Does Sardar Akhtar Mengal raise his voice against those who facilitate terrorism, but remain silent on the killing of innocent workers,” he asked.

Highlighting the BNP’s role in the formation and governance under former Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Khosa questioned the party’s contributions regarding the development of the province.

Khosa emphasized that the politics of hatred is outdated and warned that no government would bow to ultimatums. “The government will not entertain any demands made with stubbornness. Talks fail because of Mengal’s obstinance,” he said.

Meanwhile, PML-N parliamentarian Raheela Durrani also addressed the press, shared her experience from a recent delegation that attempted to mediate with Mengal. “We went as a delegation of women parliamentarians to urge Akhtar Mengal to end the sit-in for the sake of public relief,” she said. “But Sardar Mengal refused to end the protest until all his demands were met. Some of his demands are already pending in courts,” she added.

The PML-N leaders called for holding rational dialogue and cooperation, warning that political rigidity would only deepen the province's problems.

The PML-N leaders stressed for responsible politics, constructive dialogue, and an end to political theatrics in the province.