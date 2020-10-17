UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Leaders Crossed All Limits Of Moral Decency In Their Speeches Against PM: Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

PML-N leaders crossed all limits of moral decency in their speeches against PM: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that PML-N leaders have crossed all limits of moral decency in their speeches during the Opposition's rally.

He added that the indecent language used by Khwaja Asif and Marryam Nawaz against the Prime Minister was manifestation of their moral degradation and rusted mindset.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz has convinced her father on anti-Pakistan narrative.

No moral ground left for her to face the nation through tv channels after that, he added.

Gill said, Khwaja Asif has exposed himself by using provocative language.

Shahbaz Gill said that the former rulers were involved in money laundering by looting the country and now, they were seeking back door for their escape.

Now, it will take time to put the country back on track, he expressed and added that even the Opposition alliance of eleven parties can not challenge Imran Khan alone.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance Money Moral TV All Opposition

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

41 minutes ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

41 minutes ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

1 hour ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

42 minutes ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

42 minutes ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.