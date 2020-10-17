PML-N leaders crossed all limits of moral decency in their speeches against PM: Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that PML-N leaders have crossed all limits of moral decency in their speeches during the Opposition's rally.

He added that the indecent language used by Khwaja Asif and Marryam Nawaz against the Prime Minister was manifestation of their moral degradation and rusted mindset.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz has convinced her father on anti-Pakistan narrative.

No moral ground left for her to face the nation through tv channels after that, he added.

Gill said, Khwaja Asif has exposed himself by using provocative language.

Shahbaz Gill said that the former rulers were involved in money laundering by looting the country and now, they were seeking back door for their escape.

Now, it will take time to put the country back on track, he expressed and added that even the Opposition alliance of eleven parties can not challenge Imran Khan alone.