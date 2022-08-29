UrduPoint.com

PML-N Leaders Demand Registration Of 'treason Case' Against PTI Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday demanded registration of a 'treason case' against Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others for hatching conspiracies to sabotage the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to newsmen here at the Natioanl Press Club, Mohsin Ranjha said the audio leaks of telephonic calls of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministers proved the PTI leaders were working against national interests.

Tarin in one of the audios could be heard asking Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari to convey to the IMF in a letter that the provincial government would not fulfill its commitment made with the Fund due to its enhanced expenditure on account of floods in the province.

It had fully exposed the PTI's intentions, which had become a national security risk, he said and urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take a suo moto notice against anti-state activities of former ruling party.

Tarin said it has become crystal clear that "Imran Khan is a traitor". The PTI leader was asking the overseas Pakistanis not to contribute to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief fund established by the Federal Government, he added.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the PTI had destroyed institutions and economy in its four-year rule. Imran Khan directed his provincial ministers to sabotage the deal with IMF as his aim was to create Sri Lanka like situation in the country.

He said legal action would be taken against the PTI leadership. It was the second attempt after Shahbaz Gill, who had instigated junior armed forces for mutiny, he added.

He said the country was on now treading the path to stability, but Imran Khan was trying to reverse it.

Anjum Aqeel Khan said the audio leak had exposed real motives of Imran Khan. In 2014, he had staged a sit-in to stop billions of Dollars investment into the country and the visit of Chinese President to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

