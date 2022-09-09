PML-N leaders discuss overall political situation with Nawaz Sharif

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Friday met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed country's overall political situation with him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Friday met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed country's overall political situation with him.

The leaders including former Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan, Senator Abdul Qayyum, anchorperson Dr Nauman Niaz and others met the PML-N supremo.

Former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar and office bearers of PML-N, United Kingdom were also present in the meeting, said a press release received here.