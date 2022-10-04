UrduPoint.com

PML-N Leaders Don't Like To Put Their Feet Outside Power Corridors: Aitzaz

Published October 04, 2022

The PPP leader while talking to the reporters say that the PML-N knows the art of staying in power.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2022) PPP leader Chaudhary Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the PML-N has art to stay in the power and they don't like even to step out of the power corridors.

Talking to the reporters, Chaudhary Aitzaz Ahsan has said, "They (PML-N) have art to remain stuck with the power.

They don't even like to put their feet down from the power chair,".

The PPP leader often makes such statements about the PML-N leadership and others.

His reaction comes after the coalition government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif has decided to try Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution over what they said "violation of the Constitution".

