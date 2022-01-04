PML-N leaders expert in blackmailing media: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that the PML-N had vast experience and expert of blackmailing and controlling freedom of media

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that the PML-N had vast experience and expert of blackmailing and controlling freedom of media.

Talking to a private news channel, he condemned the alleged audio leaks of Maryam Nawaz and former Federal minister for Information and Broadcasting Pervaiz Rasheed's telephonic conversation about seniors journalists and anchorpersons of different media houses.

He said the PML-N always kept the media under pressure to use it for their vested interests.

To a question, Farrukh Habib said that PML-N had always curbed the freedom of media, which spoke against them in the past.

The minister said that this audio has exposed that how they were playing tricks to control the freedom of media.