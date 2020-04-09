UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leaders Express Grief Over Saranjam Khan's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:57 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders have expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former party secretary general Saranjam Khan

In his messages, party president Shehbaz Sharif said that Saranjam Khan was a loyal party worker and ideological person.

He was an asset for the party, Shehbaz added.

Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that the space created with the death of Saranjam Khan could not be filled and his services for the party would be remembered for long.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Saranjam Khan rendered great sacrifices for the party and democracy in the country.

