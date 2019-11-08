UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leaders Get Temporary Relief From Courts On Medical Grounds: Shaharyar Afridi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:42 PM

Minister of State for Interior, Shaharyar Afridi on Friday said that present government did not have any objection if Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders involved in corruption and money laundering cases, got relief from courts on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Interior, Shaharyar Afridi on Friday said that present government did not have any objection if Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders involved in corruption and money laundering cases, got relief from courts on medical grounds.

The court had awarded temporary relief to Nawaz Sharif, for medical treatment, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

"We honor the court verdicts regarding grant of leave from prison," he said adding that there was no objection to have medical treatment from here or abroad. The present leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government, had requested all the concerned to avoid playing politics on health issues.

In reply to a question about bail of Zardari on medical issues, he said the incumbent government would acknowledge the court orders.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman sit-in, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had left the JUI-F chief, in lurch.

He said the doors for talks were always open for JUI-F, adding that agitation was not the solution of any problem.

To a question about Maryam Nawaz and Asif Ali Zardari, the state minister said that it depended on the courts about granting permission to them or not.

He urged the opposition parties to desist from using the religious cards for political benefits.

