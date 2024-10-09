Open Menu

PML-N Leaders Hail SCO Summit As Major Victory, Slam PTI For "anarchy And Economic Mismanagement"

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM

PML-N leaders hail SCO Summit as major victory, slam PTI for "anarchy and economic mismanagement"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Prominent Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) figures Asma Butt, a leading representative of art and culture and Naeem Pasha, President of the Youth Wing Rawalpindi Division, issued a sharp criticism over the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), branding it an "anarchist party" responsible for economic crises and political instability.

In a joint statement, on Wednesday the two leaders emphasized that Pakistan’s successful hosting of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit is a significant achievement of the PML-N leadership.

They claimed the summit underscores Pakistan’s growing international credibility as a reliable and peaceful state, crediting the vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for this recognition.

They stressed that the PML-N has consistently focused on the development and welfare of the nation, contrasting this with PTI's alleged failures during their time in power.

Asma Butt warned PTI supporters that they were backing a "sinking ship," and urged them to join the cause of national progress under PML-N leadership.

The people of Pakistan have rejected PTI's politics of chaos and anarchy she asserted. "It is clear that the nation is ready to turn a new chapter of prosperity under Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif", she said.

Naeem Pasha further highlighted that under the leadership of the PML-N, Pakistan had navigated through economic turmoil and was on the path to recovery.

He added that with continued public support, Pakistan could expect further progress in the coming years.

The leaders called on the public to fully back the party and its vision for a stable and flourishing Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rawalpindi Progress Shanghai Cooperation Organization Muslim Opposition

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

1 hour ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

2 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

3 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

3 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

4 hours ago
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

4 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

4 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

5 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

5 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

5 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan