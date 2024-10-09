- Home
PML-N leaders hail SCO Summit as major victory, slam PTI for "anarchy and economic mismanagement"
PML-N Leaders Hail SCO Summit As Major Victory, Slam PTI For "anarchy And Economic Mismanagement"
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Prominent Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) figures Asma Butt, a leading representative of art and culture and Naeem Pasha, President of the Youth Wing Rawalpindi Division, issued a sharp criticism over the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), branding it an "anarchist party" responsible for economic crises and political instability.
In a joint statement, on Wednesday the two leaders emphasized that Pakistan’s successful hosting of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit is a significant achievement of the PML-N leadership.
They claimed the summit underscores Pakistan’s growing international credibility as a reliable and peaceful state, crediting the vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for this recognition.
They stressed that the PML-N has consistently focused on the development and welfare of the nation, contrasting this with PTI's alleged failures during their time in power.
Asma Butt warned PTI supporters that they were backing a "sinking ship," and urged them to join the cause of national progress under PML-N leadership.
The people of Pakistan have rejected PTI's politics of chaos and anarchy she asserted. "It is clear that the nation is ready to turn a new chapter of prosperity under Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif", she said.
Naeem Pasha further highlighted that under the leadership of the PML-N, Pakistan had navigated through economic turmoil and was on the path to recovery.
He added that with continued public support, Pakistan could expect further progress in the coming years.
The leaders called on the public to fully back the party and its vision for a stable and flourishing Pakistan.
