PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday lashed out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for doing a presser over Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation earlier in the evening.

"Three leaders of the PMLN, who are themselves on the path of Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq, responded to 'press conference' of PM Imran Khan who told the respectful nation reality and asked them to play role," he said in a tweet.

Taking the PML-N leaders to the task for their character, he said they had nothing to do with honour like traits.