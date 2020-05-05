PML-N leaders have only agenda to defend Sharif family: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Monday said a hue and cry raised by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders over summoning of their president Shehbaz Sharif by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) clearly manifested the fact that the party had only one agenda of defending the Sharif family.

Referring to the PML-N leaders press conference, he told the media that at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan was working round the clock to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, the PML-N leaders were consuming their energies to give an impression that the NAB cases against their leadership were politically motivated.

He recalled that the PML-N leadership when in power used accountability for arm twisting of the opposition and appointed their cronies like Saifur Rehman as head of the then accountability commission. Now they were calling the NAB law discriminatory and finding fault with it irrespective of the fact that they did not change it while remaining in power till 2018, which was a proof of their duplicity.

Shibli Faraz said the prime minister had empowered the national institutions as per law of the land instead of imposing his cronies on them.

NAB was an an independent institution and the government could not be blamed for the actions initiated by it against anyone for their criminal acts.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had claimed that he returned to Pakistan to take part in the fight against coronavirus, but it seemed that the nation was nowhere in his priorities. He had been issuing statements about his wish to become the prime minister, which once again proved that the PML-N was least bothered about the problems being faced by the masses.

Whenever the PML-N leaders came to power, all their polices were focused on their own welfare and minting money at the cost of the national interest, Shibli remarked. He said the London properties and TT (telegraphic transfer) transactions of the Sharif family belied their claims of serving the masses.

He asked the PML-N leadership to file replies to the NAB questions in writing as addressing press conferences and making a hue and cry would not serve any purpose. The PML-N leaders' reaction showed that Shehbaz Sharif had failed to give satisfactory replies to NAB questions, he added..