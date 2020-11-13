UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leaders Have Undemocratic Mindset: Senator Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the suggestions of ousting a democratic government through unconstitutional means reflected the undemocratic mindset of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PML-N clearly showed that it represented dictatorship, he said in a tweet.

PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif had dictorial thinking and his politics was non democratic, the minister added.

He said Maryam Nawaz had inherited such kind of dictatorial politics and she had no standing in the country.

Shibli Faraz said the contradictory and confused statements of the PML-N leaders clearly showed that there was no democracy in the party which was a clique of businessmen with vested interests.

Through such tactics they could not run away from the accountability and law, he added.

