ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said all the meetings of PML-N leaders with high officials had held in consultation and permission of its supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif was doing politics of hypocrisy by mocking and attacking the national institutions, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged the politicians not to criticize the country's institutions as they were working efficiently for the development and prosperity of the country.

The opposition parties should not do repulsive politics for point-scoring, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already issued non-bailable arrest warrant of Nawaz Sharif by declaring him proclaimed offender in many corruption cases.

The government would fully implement the court order on convict Nawaz Sharif's return.

Replying to a question, he said holding peaceful protest was the constitutional right of everybody, but JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not drag the students of seminaries into politics as he had always incited the students against the government.