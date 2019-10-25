PML-N leaders inquire about health of Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif along with other party leaders Thursday visited Services Hospital to inquire about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Senior party leaders including Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Mohsin Ranjha and others met the former premier at the hospital.

They inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif who was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment on Monday night.

Earlier, a party meeting headed by Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over health condition of Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to party participation in Azadi March.