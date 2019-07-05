UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leaders Involve In Corruption Cases Being Presented As Heroes: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

PML-N leaders involve in corruption cases being presented as heroes: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, was presenting their leaders found involved in the corruption cases as heroes of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she expressed strangeness about the behavior of PML-N leaders who were trying to present the criminals of the country as heroes.

She said that Mian Nawaz Sharif had spent a luxurious life on the expense of national exchequer and the money of the poor masses.

She further stated that they had been traveling by expensive cars during their ruling periods.

She said that the people of the country were facing crunch and finding hardships due their lavish spending and luxurious life.

Voicing serious concerns over the attitude of the PML-N leaders, she said that the leaders could not make the people fool.

To a question she said that ANF holds evidences regarding possession of drugs recovered from Rana Sanaullah.

