PML-N leaders lack political wisdom: Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Tuesday said the opposition show was ended badly and masses had rejected both leading political parties.

"The recent failed protest was one of the examples" he said while talking to ptv.

He said PML-N leaders had nothing in their bucket to defend their exposed mal-practices so they kept leveling baseless allegations against the government to stay in the scene.

PMLN had lost its political wisdom as its spokespersons misguided the government regarding Nawaz's health, they reported as the ex-prime minister was losing platelets fast and became bedridden but he looked active on airport and was not following a proper diet plan apparently, he added.