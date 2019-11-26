UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Leaders Lack Political Wisdom: Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:38 PM

PML-N leaders lack political wisdom: Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Tuesday said the opposition show was ended badly and masses had rejected both leading political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Tuesday said the opposition show was ended badly and masses had rejected both leading political parties.

"The recent failed protest was one of the examples" he said while talking to ptv.

He said PML-N leaders had nothing in their bucket to defend their exposed mal-practices so they kept leveling baseless allegations against the government to stay in the scene.

PMLN had lost its political wisdom as its spokespersons misguided the government regarding Nawaz's health, they reported as the ex-prime minister was losing platelets fast and became bedridden but he looked active on airport and was not following a proper diet plan apparently, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz National University Government PTV Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Strategy afoot to construct gas storage facilities ..

3 minutes ago

Best healthcare facilities available to patients i ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

3 minutes ago

Russia, China Discuss 70 Projects Totaling $112Bln ..

3 minutes ago

Modi, Abe to Meet During India-Japan Summit in Mid ..

11 minutes ago

Rice exports increases 43.76% in four months

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.