PML- N Leaders Media Talk Vicious Attempt To Pressurise National Institutions: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:20 PM

PML- N leaders media talk vicious attempt to pressurise national institutions: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the media talk of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leaders was a vicious attempt to pressurise the national institutions.

In a tweet, he said that disrespecting court decisions was the old habit of the PML- N leadership.

The PML- N accepted the decisions that were in their favour and they respect the law according to their convenience.

Putting pressure on national institutions had become their political method, Shibli Faraz remarked.

He said they had destroyed national institutions and they were still working on the same mission.

He said that the people of the constituency would decide the Daska election.

