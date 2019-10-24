Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday have arranged a meeting in Lahore's Model Town to discuss health condition of ex-Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday have arranged a meeting in Lahore's Model Town to discuss health condition of ex-Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.According to details, ex-Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and provincial General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi among others participated in the meeting.While talking to media on the occasion, Khawaja Asif revealed that all the parties are worried over the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Going abroad for medical treatment will be personal decision of PML-N supremo, he added.On the other hand, The health condition of the former prime minister has deteriorated once again as his platelet count significantly dropped to less than 7,000 yesterday.Reports said the media that the ailing Sharif might be shifted to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute today for further medical procedure in accordance with recommendation of a medical team examining his health condition.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's platelet count recovered to 29,000 a day before after doctors had transfused four mega units of platelets into him in Lahore's Services hospital.

The doctors had earlier claimed that Sharif's health was satisfactory but later his platelets dropped again.PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said there was no truth to rumors that incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was going abroad for treatment.On Monday night, Sharif was rushed to the hospital after his platelets had dropped to a dangerously low level with his doctors raising alarming concerns.Dr Adnan Khan, a personal physician of Sharif, had raised an alarm about his deteriorating health, urging the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to immediately shift him to hospital for treatment.