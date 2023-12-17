Open Menu

PML-N Leaders Meet Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Sunday met party president Shehbaz Sharif and discussed party affairs besides matters pertaining to general election.

Party leaders congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on acquittal of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif in NAB cases.

The PML-N president said that all-out efforts would be made to steer the country out of challenges like price-hike, unemployment and economic crisis.

He further said that the PML-N would completely focus on progress and development of the country.

He said, "Country's economy is moving in right direction due to tough decisions made during last 16 months."

He directed the party leaders to make full preparations for coming polls.

Party leaders who met Shehbaz Sharif in different meetings include Rana Iqbal, Mian Saqib Khursheed, Javed Ali Shah, Ayesha Arshad Lodhi, Naveed Aslam Lodhi, Sheikh Faizan, Abid Raza Kotla Syed Mubeen, Qutub Koreja, Makhdoom Mubeen, Chaudhry Mehmood Alam, Chaudhry Arshad and Munawar Khetran.

