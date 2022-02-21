UrduPoint.com

PML-N Leaders Misuses Public Funds To Enjoy Luxurious Life: Omar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

PML-N leaders misuses public funds to enjoy luxurious life: Omar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership had misused public funds while in government to enjoy a luxurious life in the country and abroad.

The PML-N rulers had borrowed heavy loans from different banks and damaged the institutions for personal gains, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after coming to power in 2018 general election, had taken concrete steps for stabilizing economy and other sectors.

"We have made remarkable improvement in institutions after adopting austerity measures. We also made efforts for overcoming the current account deficit. Remittances are continuously increasing due to better policies of our government," he added.

The present government, he said, was also paying huge interest on the massive loans taken by the PML-N regime.

As regards the PECA Act 2016, he said the government would take action against those who were spreading fake news.

