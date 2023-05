PML-N leaders of Wah Cantt call on Hamza Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders of Wah Cantt, Amjad Hussain Shah and Kashif Hussain Shah on Thursday called on former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

According to a statement, during the meeting, Amjad Hussain Shah and Kashif Hussain Shah discussed the political issues and matters of mutual interest pertaining to Wah and Taxila Tehsils of Rawalpindi District with the former Chief Minister of Punjab.