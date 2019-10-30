UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leaders Playing Politics On Nawaz Sharif's Health: Senator

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:02 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were playing politics on health issue of Nawaz Sharif for political point scoring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were playing politics on health issue of Nawaz Sharif for political point scoring.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI government was being providing all kind of best medical facilities to the former prime minister and also prayed for Nawaz Sharif's early health recovery. He said the court had approved bail of Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian and medical grounds which were commendable. The Senator urged the political parties to refrain from doing politics on his health issue.

Faisal Javed categorically stated that nobody could get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government, adding the accountability process was carrying out by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against plunderers.

He said the Opposition parties were busy to halt accountability process and protect their bigwigs from corruption charges.

Replying to a question, he termed Azadi March of the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman an illogical and baseless, merely to achieve his personal interest or to grab power.

