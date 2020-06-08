UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leaders Promoted Culture Of Favoritism, Nepotism: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

PML-N leaders promoted culture of favoritism, nepotism: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had been involved in promoting the culture of nepotism.

Sharif family had awarded the projects and sugar mill licenses to their favorite people during the tenure of last government, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

About Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's performance, he said the people had great expectation with the ruling party.

Fawad said the PTI economic team should have to produce more results to fulfill the demand of masses. About Sugar Mill licenses, he said the last regimes of PML-N, had granted the licenses to their favourit persons.

The last regimes had no interest with masses but they had been working for their personal gains, he added.

