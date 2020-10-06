(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had also rejected the narrative of Nawaz Sharif against the state institutions.

Talking to a private television channel, she said the treason case filed against the PML-N leaders was not registered by any member of the ruling party.

She said the incumbent government was not interested in filing treason cases against the political party leaders.

The opposition parties, she said, were trying to use pressure tactics to get rid of the corruption cases. The government, however, would not compromise with those involved in looting the national money, she added.