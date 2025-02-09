PML-N Leaders Rendered Lots Of Sacrifices For Democracy: Attaullah Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its workers had witnessed tough times in past.
Talking to the media here, he said that the PML-N workers had faced jails, court and police stations. He said that everyone was witness to the arrest of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, adding that during hearings in courts, the PML-N leaders were kept away from media.
Sacrifices of party workers could not be forgotten, he said and added that the PML-N leaders had given a lot of sacrifices for democracy. Attaullah Tarar said that hardships, which PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family had faced could not be described in words. He said that the desire would always remain alive that Mian Nawaz Sharif should have spent time with the late Kalsoom Nawaz, her wife, during her last moments.
He said, "We pay tribute to all our workers who have passed away."
The federal minister said that it was very sorrowful that Syed Hassan Asghar, affectionately known as 'Gudu Shah' had passed away. He said that it was government's top priority to solve problems of the party workers. He said that he wanted that if today workers organising committee was formed, then a party worker should be the head of that committee.
Attaullah Tarar said that recommendations of the organising committee would be implemented. He said that the late Chaudhry Ateeq and Gudu Shah had rendered a lot of services for the party. He said that there should be secretariat where details of workers regarding their joining of party should be maintained, adding that he would talk to party's Lahore president in this regard.
PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pervaiz Rashid also spoke.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N leaders rendered lots of sacrifices for democracy: Attaullah Tarar6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Education Board of Governors meets16 minutes ago
-
CM lauded for launching anti-encroachment operation16 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Kot Wasawa Police arrest wanted criminal in murder case26 minutes ago
-
Martyrs are pride of the nation; Governor Punjab26 minutes ago
-
FTO to visit Faisalabad on Monday36 minutes ago
-
PFA discards adulterated food items46 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Abida Parveen on Feb 2346 minutes ago
-
PU-ICET hosts recruitment event with FFC46 minutes ago
-
7 kids beggars taken into custody56 minutes ago
-
PIA's return to Europe key to tourism revival: MD PTDC1 hour ago