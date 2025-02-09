PML-N leaders rendered lots of sacrifices for democracy: Attaullah Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its workers had witnessed tough times in past.

Talking to the media here, he said that the PML-N workers had faced jails, court and police stations. He said that everyone was witness to the arrest of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, adding that during hearings in courts, the PML-N leaders were kept away from media.

Sacrifices of party workers could not be forgotten, he said and added that the PML-N leaders had given a lot of sacrifices for democracy. Attaullah Tarar said that hardships, which PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family had faced could not be described in words. He said that the desire would always remain alive that Mian Nawaz Sharif should have spent time with the late Kalsoom Nawaz, her wife, during her last moments.

He said, "We pay tribute to all our workers who have passed away."

The federal minister said that it was very sorrowful that Syed Hassan Asghar, affectionately known as 'Gudu Shah' had passed away. He said that it was government's top priority to solve problems of the party workers. He said that he wanted that if today workers organising committee was formed, then a party worker should be the head of that committee.

Attaullah Tarar said that recommendations of the organising committee would be implemented. He said that the late Chaudhry Ateeq and Gudu Shah had rendered a lot of services for the party. He said that there should be secretariat where details of workers regarding their joining of party should be maintained, adding that he would talk to party's Lahore president in this regard.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pervaiz Rashid also spoke.