PML-N leaders say PTI govt has no capacity to deal with Coronavirus

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says that the incumbent government neither knows the importance of timing nor it is aware how to deal with novel Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Pakistan was hit by Coronavirus from Iranian side, PML-N leader and former Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said here on Tuesday. He came down hard upon the PTI government over failure of border management.

“The government doesn’t know the timing and is not aware of the working in such situations,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The PML-N leader also criticied PTI government that it failed in border managment.

“Just statements are not sufficient in fight against Coronavirus,” said the PML-N leader, adding that but unfortunately the PTI leaders were making statements.

The former premier urged the government authorities to shut down the borders and airports for safety and security of the people from Coronavirus.

He also criticized Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, saying that it was not a political statement but the fact was that Punjab needed Shehbaz Sharif today.

“Buzdar is not doing anything and he can’t,” said Abbasi.

Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was also there in the press conference with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Both leaders said that the PTI government lacked strategy to cope with the novel virus, adding that effectives measures were needed at this time.

However, Abbasi contracted his own statement as at one point he said that the government was not doing anything for treatment of Coronavirus and on the other point he said that Coronavirus was not curable.

At least 193 people got infected of Coronavirus in different parts of the country, with Karachi at the top having 155 confirmed cases of the deadly virus.