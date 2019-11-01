PML-N leaders should avoid doing politics on train accident: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders to avoid doing politics on the train accident. Talking to a private news channel, he said a thorough probe would be held into the incident and those found responsible would be awarded punishment.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was aware of the people's problems and it was making all-out efforts to resolve them.

Usman Dar said transparency would be observed in all the matters.

To a question, he said during the Pakistan Peoples Party government, the inflation rate was 254 per cent.

To another query regarding the opposition support to the JUI-F long march, he said it would not have any effect on the present government.

He said the World Bank president had appreciated the e-business in Pakistan.

Commenting on the Punjab Chief Minister's performance, he said an honest leader was working in the province, which was irritating the opposition parties.