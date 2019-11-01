UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Leaders Should Avoid Doing Politics On Train Accident: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:10 AM

PML-N leaders should avoid doing politics on train accident: Usman Dar

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders to avoid doing politics on the train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders to avoid doing politics on the train accident. Talking to a private news channel, he said a thorough probe would be held into the incident and those found responsible would be awarded punishment.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was aware of the people's problems and it was making all-out efforts to resolve them.

Usman Dar said transparency would be observed in all the matters.

To a question, he said during the Pakistan Peoples Party government, the inflation rate was 254 per cent.

To another query regarding the opposition support to the JUI-F long march, he said it would not have any effect on the present government.

He said the World Bank president had appreciated the e-business in Pakistan.

Commenting on the Punjab Chief Minister's performance, he said an honest leader was working in the province, which was irritating the opposition parties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Bank Punjab Long March Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

25 minutes ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

25 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

25 minutes ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

25 minutes ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Rejects Split of Kashmir by India

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.