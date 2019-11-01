PML-N Leaders Should Avoid Doing Politics On Train Accident: Usman Dar
Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:10 AM
Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders to avoid doing politics on the train accident
He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was aware of the people's problems and it was making all-out efforts to resolve them.
Usman Dar said transparency would be observed in all the matters.
To a question, he said during the Pakistan Peoples Party government, the inflation rate was 254 per cent.
To another query regarding the opposition support to the JUI-F long march, he said it would not have any effect on the present government.
He said the World Bank president had appreciated the e-business in Pakistan.
Commenting on the Punjab Chief Minister's performance, he said an honest leader was working in the province, which was irritating the opposition parties.