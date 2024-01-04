Open Menu

PML-N Leaders Start Election Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 11:33 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Senior vice president Pakistan Muslim League-N, Punjab chapter, and former Federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed the candidate of NA-49 and the candidate of PP-3 Sheikh Nasir Mehmood on Thursday started their election campaign from

former Vice Chairman MC Attock Malik Tahir Awan and his son Barrister Malik Azan Awan's House.

In this connection, a grand ceremony was held at Al Awan House. The former president Haji Muhammad Akram Khan, Nisar Ali Khan, councillors and dignitaries of the city were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, Malik Tahir Awan announced his group's full support to Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and Sheikh Nasir Mahmood and expressed their determination to strengthen the party to clinch the next elections with majority votes.

