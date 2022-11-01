PML-N leaders term "Kisan Package" revolutionary step of federal govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh President Syed Shah Mohammad Shah and Vice President Hanif Siddiqui termed "Kisan Package" a revolutionary step and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had won the hearts of farmers across the country by announcing such incentives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh President Syed Shah Mohammad Shah and Vice President Hanif Siddiqui termed "Kisan Package" a revolutionary step and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had won the hearts of farmers across the country by announcing such incentives.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PML-N leaders said for the first time in the history of the country, farmers were given such a big package and they would benefit from it.

Shah Muhammad Shah said by announcing this package, Shehbaz Sharif proved that he was also the "Khadim-e-Pakistan after "Khadim Aala." He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working hard to take the country towards development after the destruction of Imran Khan.