UrduPoint.com

PML-N Leaders Term "Kisan Package" Revolutionary Step Of Federal Govt

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 09:42 PM

PML-N leaders term "Kisan Package" revolutionary step of federal govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh President Syed Shah Mohammad Shah and Vice President Hanif Siddiqui termed "Kisan Package" a revolutionary step and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had won the hearts of farmers across the country by announcing such incentives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh President Syed Shah Mohammad Shah and Vice President Hanif Siddiqui termed "Kisan Package" a revolutionary step and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had won the hearts of farmers across the country by announcing such incentives.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PML-N leaders said for the first time in the history of the country, farmers were given such a big package and they would benefit from it.

Shah Muhammad Shah said by announcing this package, Shehbaz Sharif proved that he was also the "Khadim-e-Pakistan after "Khadim Aala." He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working hard to take the country towards development after the destruction of Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From

Recent Stories

Brazil protests mount as Bolsonaro mum on election ..

Brazil protests mount as Bolsonaro mum on election loss

56 seconds ago
 Police killed, guards held in gang violence-strick ..

Police killed, guards held in gang violence-stricken Ecuador

57 seconds ago
 Price of Bananas in France to Rise 20% in 2023 Ami ..

Price of Bananas in France to Rise 20% in 2023 Amid Energy Crisis - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on plea chal ..

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on plea challenging appointment as ministe ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms to Erdogan Russia Ready to Supply G ..

Putin Confirms to Erdogan Russia Ready to Supply Grain, Fertilizers to Africa fo ..

4 minutes ago
 White House Still Working on Modalities of Potenti ..

White House Still Working on Modalities of Potential Biden-Xi Meeting - Kirby

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.