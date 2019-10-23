PML-N leaders visit Services Hospital to inquire about health of Nawaz Sharif

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif along with other party leaders on Wednesday visited Services Hospital to inquire about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Senior party leaders including Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Khurram Dastgir, Barjees Tahir and others met the former premier at the hospital.

They inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif who was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment on Monday night.

